MLA RK Roja sheds tears at AP Legislative Privilege Committee meeting, says she is being neglected

YSRCP MLA RK Roja shed tears at the AP Legislative Privilege Committee meeting. She said that no one, including the collector, cared about her and expressed sorrow that she was not given the minimum courtesy. She complained that she was not invited to the TTD employees' meeting place in the city. The authorities were arranging meetings without her knowledge. It has now became interesting how the committee would respond to Roza's complaint.

In this backdrop, Privilege Committee Chairman Kakani Govardhan Reddy said Roja had complained that there were problems with the protocol. We have told the District Collector about all the issues. The District Collector said that he will rectify everything and take action in the future without any difficulty. Kakani also explained to the committee the issues related to development works at the state level.

However, it seems that Roja has been expressing anguish for years on the developments in her constituency. Earlier, a war of words broke out between Roja and Deputy CM Narayana Swamy over the same issue. The dispute was settled with the intervention of party Supreme. However, there is talk locally that Roja is deeply dissatisfied with the recent TTD's handing over of house deeds to 6,000 people in Chandragiri constituency. There are rumours that her followers are of view MLaa is being neglected.



