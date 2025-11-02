MLA urges women SHGs to utilise govt schemes

Tirupati: City MLA Arani Srinivasulu called upon all the women SHGs to make the best use of various government welfare and self-employment schemes to achieve financial stability.

Addressing an awareness programme on Home Stay and Bed & Breakfast management held at Kachhapi Auditorium here on Saturday, he said, the government is providing several opportunities for women to become self-reliant through tourism-linked initiatives.

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu introduced multiple schemes to support women entrepreneurs. As part of this, the government is encouraging women to operate 10,000 home stays across the State. These home stays would provide comfortable accommodation for the thousands of devotees and tourists visiting the holy city every day, he added.

Women owning houses in the city can set up home stays under this scheme. The MLA explained the government would extend benefits including free solar power, bank loans, and property tax exemptions for participants. He urged women to take advantage of these facilities to improve their economic condition.

The programme was organised jointly by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department and MEPMA. State Greenery and Beautification Chairperson Sugunamma, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, AP Tourism AD Lizwanti Naidu, RD Dr Ramana Prasad, DTC Janardhan and others were present.