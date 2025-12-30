Assam CM distributes entrepreneurship fund cheques to women beneficiaries

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched the distribution of entrepreneurship fund cheques under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan for women beneficiaries of the Manas Assembly constituency in Baksa district and the Bhabanipur-Sarbhog Assembly constituency in Barpeta district, reaffirming that women’s welfare and inclusive development remain the government’s top priorities.

At a public programme held in Manas, the Chief Minister distributed Rs 10,000 each to 30,737 women entrepreneurs from the Manas constituency, while 25,157 women from the Bhabanipur-Sarbhog constituency received similar assistance later in the day.

The seed capital aims to enable women associated with self-help groups (SHGs) to become financially independent and emerge as Lakhpati Baideu.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma said Assam has nearly 40 lakh women linked to SHGs, of whom more than 8 lakh have already achieved Lakhpati Baideu status. “If 8 lakh women can become economically self-reliant, others can do so as well. Our goal is to make every SHG member in Assam a Lakhpati Baideu within the next three years,” he said, adding that the government would support beneficiaries through training, credit linkage and phased financial assistance.

He explained that proper utilisation of the initial Rs 10,000 would make beneficiaries eligible for further assistance of Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 in subsequent phases.

The Chief Minister also cited success stories from Manas and Bhabanipur-Sarbhog constituencies, highlighting women who have successfully expanded livelihoods and strengthened household incomes.

Highlighting other welfare measures, Sarma said ration card holders are currently receiving pulses, salt and sugar at subsidised rates, which will be further reduced from January 1. He added that the government is considering providing these essentials free of cost in the future.

Under Orunodoi 3.0, additional beneficiaries will be included to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Referring to broader development initiatives, the Chief Minister said Assam has witnessed unprecedented progress in infrastructure, employment, healthcare and education. He noted that nearly 1.5 lakh youths have secured government jobs over the past five years through transparent, merit-based recruitment.

Several ministers, senior officials, public representatives and beneficiaries attended the programmes.