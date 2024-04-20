  • Menu
MLC Ruhulla and Velampally Ramakrishna Campaign for YSRCP Candidate in 62nd Division

MLC Ruhulla and Velampally Ramakrishna Campaign for YSRCP Candidate in 62nd Division
Highlights

On April 19, 2024, MLC Ruhulla and Velampally Ramakrishna were seen actively campaigning for YSRCP Central Constituency candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Rao in the 62nd Division

On April 19, 2024, MLC Ruhulla and Velampally Ramakrishna were seen actively campaigning for YSRCP Central Constituency candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Rao in the 62nd Division. Along with family members, including Corporator Alampur Vijayalakshmi and Vijay, they toured the local AVS Reddy Road and other areas to show their support for Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and urged residents to vote for him on the fan symbol.

The campaign aimed to garner as many votes as possible for Velampalli Srinivasa Rao to ensure his victory in the constituency. Participants in the campaign included senior leaders, activists, and supporters from the 62nd Division, as well as members of the Velampally family.

The presence and efforts of MLC Ruhulla and Velampally Ramakrishna added a significant boost to Velampalli Srinivasa Rao's campaign, highlighting the unity and determination of the YSRCP in securing a victory for their candidate in the upcoming elections.

