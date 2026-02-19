Mock drill, safety committee meeting build industry awareness

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories V Suresh supervised the mock drill, safety committee meeting, and inspection programme organised by the safety department of Divi’s Laboratories Limited at its Chippada unit.

The mock drill was held in view of recent accidents that occurred in pharmaceutical industries.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh appreciated the manner in which the management conducted mock drills covering major emergency scenarios such as toxic gas leaks, explosive solvent leaks, tank-farm fires and explosions. He noted that every emergency team member performed with confidence, used the appropriate equipment and operated advanced safety systems at the right time during the drill.

Suresh emphasised the importance of ensuring all emergency equipment functions properly and that employees remain committed towards safety preparedness.

The company’s vice-president L. V. Ramana congratulated the emergency response teams and appealed to them to continue working with the same level of commitment in future. Ramana, who also serves as Chairman and Secretary of the Safety Committee, along with Assistant General Manager (Security) M. Chandra Sekhar, emergency team members, and staff, pledged to respond to emergencies promptly and contain them effectively within the affected area.

During his visit, Suresh also inspected process-equipment locations and advised the company to continue maintaining high safety standards.