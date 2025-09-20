Moderate to heavy rain forecast across AP

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a weather bulletin stating that a trough is currently extending at an average height of 3.1 km from the central Bay of Bengal across South Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema, and North Interior Karnataka up to the South Maharashtra coast.

Managing director Prakhar Jain said that due to this system, moderate to heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are likely in parts of Rayalaseema. He cautioned the public to remain vigilant and advised people not to take shelter under trees during lightning strikes.

He further informed that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northeast Bay of Bengal on September 26, which may intensify into a cyclonic storm by September 27, moving northwestwards and crossing the Odisha coast. Farmers have been urged to take necessary precautions in agricultural activities.

Moderate to heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning expected on Saturday at isolated places in Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, ASR, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, and Nellore districts may receive light to moderate rains with lightning at isolated places.

Rainfall Recorded (till 5 pm on Friday): Tirupati-76.5 mm, Chittoor (Katherapalle)-73.2 mm, Nellore (Dagadarthi-68.2 mm, Akkampet-55.5 mm and Kaligiri-46 mm.