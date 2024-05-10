Live
Just In
Modi, Jagan failed to keep promises: Congress
MP candidate Eda Sudhakar Reddy says Modi made a number of promises like providing 2 crore jobs after coming to power but failed
Ongole: The Congress party Ongole MP candidate, Eda Sudhakar Reddy conducted the campaign at Yarajarla of Ongole town at his native village on Thursday and said that he should be given a chance to serve his motherland.
Speaking at the campaign, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are alike and did not keep their promises made to public. He said that public is eagerly waiting to bid goodbye to them and bring the Congress government soon. Modi made a number of promises like providing 2 crore jobs after coming to power, just like Jagan Mohan Reddy assured to release a job calendar on every Sankranti festival.
He said that the Congress governments earlier were welfare-oriented, and offered many programmes to mitigate poverty, construct houses, and provide employment to the public. He urged public to vote for Congress to develop the county. Congress party leaders Uddandi Mallikharjuna Rao, Ungarala Srinivas, Telagapudi Bujji, Devireddy Adinarayana Reddy, Sudarsi Ravikumar, and others were present.