Month-long free breast, cervical screening campaign

Visakhapatnam: In an effort to build awareness among people about early detection and regular screening, Medicover Cancer Institute in Visakhapatnam rolls out a month-long free screening initiative. The campaign aims to put up a coordinated fight against cancers among women. Annually, the month of October is observed as ‘breast cancer awareness month’ across the world. In observance of the month, the hospital launched a month-long free breast and cervical cancer screening campaign, reaffirming its commitment to women’s health, early diagnosis and preventive oncology. The initiative was inaugurated by Dr Sandhya Devi, Principal, Andhra Medical College. The AMC Principal appreciated Medicover’s continuous efforts in extending preventive healthcare services to the community. She underlined that early detection, regular screening, and timely medical intervention play a crucial role in reducing cancer-related deaths among women.

Dr Ramavath Dev, chief medical oncologist of the institute, stated that awareness and easy access to healthcare services are key factors in controlling cancer. The event was attended by Dr Sahitya, Dr Karthik Chandra, Dr A Ramesh, Dr Abhilash, and centre head Dr Kiran, who encouraged women to take an active role in safeguarding their health. The free screening services are available from Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm at the institute in Visakhapatnam. The month-long initiative also features oncologist-led counselling sessions, health awareness talks, and community outreach programmes supported by gynaecologists, nursing teams, and social workers.