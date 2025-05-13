MoPSW secretary visits Vizag port, unveils projects

Visakhapatnam: Secretary of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Government of India T K Ramachandran inaugurated the south-side Park of AOB, Visakhapatnam boardroom and Manthan hall.

Visiting various areas of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), the secretary of MoPSW reviewed the port operations and held a meeting with regard to proposal of setting up of Dugarajapatnam Port by the state government, utilisation of salt land and port-led industries at Mulapeta Port and also inaugurated dash board of e-measurement book and coffee table book of the port.

Later, the secretary of MoPSW held an interactive meeting with the stakeholders/PPP operators. The Trade represented specific issues such as land lease for storage and recommendations. He instructed the stakeholders to consider relevant initiatives under the MIV 2030 and MAKV 2047 programmes.

Further, visiting Dredging Corporation of India, Ramachandran stressed the need for the corporation to focus on strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing productivity and competitiveness in the current market environment.

Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) and chairman of DCIL M. Angamuthu briefed the secretary on the Corporation’s ongoing strategic initiatives and its pivotal role in supporting maritime trade by ensuring navigability at major Indian ports.

Managing director and CEO Durgesh Kumar Dubey provided an overview of the organisation’s ongoing projects and financial performance.

Also, the secretary of MoPSW visited Hindustan Shipyard Limited and Centre for Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding, reviewed training programmes on the job training imparted by the CEMS to the unemployed youth and lauded the efforts of the VPA for funding them for skill development.

PSL Swami, Chief Vigilance Officer, T Venu Gopal, secretary, VPA, along with heads of departments and senior officers of the port were present.