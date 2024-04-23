More nominations filed on auspicious day

Nellore: Several candidates of major political parties have filed nomination at their respective constituencies on Monday, auspicious day of Chathurdasi. These candidates include Nellore TDP MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, TDP City MLA nominee Ponguru Narayana, Udaydgiri TDP nominee Kakarla Suresh and others.

Atmakur TDP nominee Anam Ramanarayana Reddy along with his daughter Kaivalya Reddy filed nomination to the Returning Officer at Atmakur town.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy along with party cadres taken out a huge rally in Sarvepalli and submitted papers at Venkatachalam Tahsildar office.

Nellore Rural YSRCP candidate Adala Prabhakara Reddy, along with his family members, filed the papers at Nellore Rural Tahsildar office.

With the elections turned seesaw game to the contesting candidates, major political parties are busy concentrating on ‘Camp Politics’ instead of meeting the public.