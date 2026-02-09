More RTC buses to operate to tourist spots

Visakhapatnam: After paying a visit to India’s longest Cantilever glass bridge at Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Transport, Youth and Sports Minister Mandapalli Ramprasad Reddy informed that APSRTC buses will be increased for those arriving at Kailasagiri and other tourist spots.

Inspecting various important tourist centres in Visakhapatnam district, he called for further development and instructed the officials to ensure similar development takes place in other areas as well.

The minister announced that 100 electric buses have been sanctioned for Visakhapatnam and more buses will be allocated to the district in future.

Along with the transport department officials, VMRDA Chairperson MV Pranav Gopal, Parvathipuram MLA B Vijay Kumar, APSRTC executive director Vijaya Geetha, regional manager Visakhapatnam APSRTC B Appalanaidu, assistant manager Murthy, chief security inspector APSRTC Mohan Rao accompanied the minister.