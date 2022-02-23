Mortal remains of Goutham reach Nellore

Nellore: A pall of gloom descended on the city after the mortal remains of departed minister M Goutham Reddy were brought here from Hyderabad on Tuesday afternoon. His father Rajamohan Reddy is a popular politician since he was elected as MP three times from Nellore.

Local people, relatives, friends, Goutham's Cabinet colleagues, legislators, people from Atmakur constituency, political leaders irrespective of party affiliations and senior officials paid floral tributes to the departed leader at his residence here. The body was brought here by a special helicopter arranged by the Indian Airforce at around 12.15 pm and placed at the residence at Dycus road here for the people to pay their respects.

Ministers A Suresh, water resources minister P Anil Kumar Yadav, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, government whip G Srikanth Reddy, TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy coordinated the arrangements.

MLA K Sanjeevaiah, Nuda Chairman M Dwarakanath, rural office in-charge K Giridhar Reddy, and others were at the residence for overseeing arrangements. Minister Anil Kumar informed the media that the government was conducting funeral with state honours.