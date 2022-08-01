Mothers educated on the importance of breastfeeding

Tirupati: Breastfeeding week celebrations began at the paediatrics wing of Ruia hospital here on Monday. An awareness programme was held for the mothers of newborn babies on the importance of breastfeeding.

Speaking on the occasion, SV Medical College Principal Dr P A Chandrasekharan said that mother's milk was equal to Amrit and the health of mothers was important to breastfeed their children.

Head of Paediatrics department Dr A S Kireeti briefed the importance of colostrum and the role of mother's milk in the growth of children. The department will be holding various programmes throughout the week to educate mothers on breastfeeding. Dr P Ravi Kumar, Dr A Tirupati Reddy, Dr Malleswari, Dr B Padmini, Dr Rama Devi and Dr Bhargavi participated.

Another programme was held at the maternity hospital in which Ruia hospital superintendent Dr T Bharathi, SVMC Principal Dr P A Chandrasekharn, Superintendent Dr T Lakshmi Suseela, Dr Radha Rani, Dr Parthasarathi Reddi and others participated.

They educated the pregnant women and their relatives on the precautions to be taken, food, rest and other aspects.