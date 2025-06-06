Move to increase forest cover from 36 to 50% in Prakasam

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya has called upon everyone to focus on increasing greenery to protect the environment during a special awareness programme held at Mini Stadium here on Thursday as part of the ‘Vana Mahotsavam’ celebration for World Environment Day.

The collector, along with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism and Development Corporation chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji and mayor Gangada Sujatha, planted saplings at the Mini Stadium and Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, the collector explained that this year’s World Environment Day celebrations focus on eliminating the use of polluting plastic materials to preserve the environment. She announced that the state government has initiated measures to plant one crore trees across the state in a single day, with Prakasam district preparing an action plan to plant 4.10 lakh trees in one day as part of this massive drive. She revealed ambitious targets for the district, stating that they aim to plant over 35 lakh trees during the current year. This initiative is designed to increase the district’s current forest coverage from 36 per cent to 50 per cent within the year through systematic action plans, she informed.

Balaji highlighted that human survival depends entirely on environmental protection, drawing historical parallels by noting that Emperor Asoka had recognised this principle centuries ago when he ordered tree plantations on both sides of roads. Sujatha spoke about the special focus being given to increasing greenery within the Ongole Corporation limits and urged everyone to understand the necessity of environmental protection. She called upon citizens to recognise their responsibility in safeguarding the environment. During the programme, the Collector and other dignitaries administered a pledge to participants, committing them to take personal responsibility for environmental conservation. Following the ceremony, saplings were distributed to all attendees to encourage continued participation in the green initiative. The event was attended by several key officials, including DFO (Social Forest) Rajasekhar, Municipal Commissioner Venkateswara Rao, STEP CEO Srimannarayana, and other public representatives and government officials.