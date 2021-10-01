MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy seeks fast completion of Nadikudi-Srikalahasti Railway line

Nellore: MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy appealed to SC Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya to complete the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line with railway funds as the state government is not able to attach funds. He informed that they would take up the issue with the Centre.

The MP interacted with the GM in Vijayawada on Thursday and submitted a representation asking him to utilise 1,600 acres of vacant railway lands at Bitragunta to establish any industry.

He also asked the GM to propose an industry at Bitragunta and assured him that he would pursue the matter with the Union government. He, further, emphasised the need for constructing a flyover at the railway level crossing at Ranganayakulapeta, a rail under-bridge at Kondayapalem gate in Nellore city, and a flyover at Rajupalem level crossing as local people facing ordeals because of the railway gates. Prabhakar Reddy sought lifts at important railway stations and a foot-over bridge at Singarayakonda. He said the lifts will be boon to elderly and women. The MP told the GM to prevail upon services of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited to develop parks in the vacant sites close to the third railway line being laid in Nellore city and other important places.