MP Kesineni Chinni Highlights MEPMA and DWCRA Initiatives in Vijayawada

In a recent event in Vijayawada, MP Kesineni Chinni lauded the initiatives of MEPMA and DWCRA, referring to them as the "brainchild of Chandrababu."

Resource persons affiliated with Mepma were present to distribute tablets to 500 recipients across the Vijayawada East, West, and Central constituencies.

During the event, Kesineni Chinni outlined plans to establish MEPMA and DWCRA bazaars in every constituency throughout the district, emphasising the government's ongoing commitment to empower local communities.

The programme was also attended by MLA Bonda Uma and various other dignitaries.