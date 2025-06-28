Live
- Shakambari Festival Celebrated in Grandeur at Warangal's Sri Bhadrakali Ammavari Temple
- Worked on fitness and believed in the process: Shafali shares comeback journey to Indian team
- Delegates hail Hans India awards presentation programme
- Integrated seafood, tourism hub to be developed on Malaysia's West coast
- Over 10 lakh micro and small enterprises join Government e-Marketplace
- Govt building e-commerce export hubs to empower MSMEs
- Flash floods in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kill 11
- US Open badminton: Tanvi Sharma, Ayush Shetty progress to semis
- Atlee calls Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya Sethupathi's debut film Phoenix "a product of pure hard work"
- Another tigress death reported in Karnataka
MP Kesineni Chinni Highlights MEPMA and DWCRA Initiatives in Vijayawada
Highlights
In a recent event in Vijayawada, MP Kesineni Chinni lauded the initiatives of MEPMA and DWCRA, referring to them as the "brainchild of...
In a recent event in Vijayawada, MP Kesineni Chinni lauded the initiatives of MEPMA and DWCRA, referring to them as the "brainchild of Chandrababu."
Resource persons affiliated with Mepma were present to distribute tablets to 500 recipients across the Vijayawada East, West, and Central constituencies.
During the event, Kesineni Chinni outlined plans to establish MEPMA and DWCRA bazaars in every constituency throughout the district, emphasising the government's ongoing commitment to empower local communities.
The programme was also attended by MLA Bonda Uma and various other dignitaries.
Next Story