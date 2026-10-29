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MP Sana visits cyclone-hit areas in Konaseema

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Rajya Sabha MP Sana Sathish Babu tours Cyclone Arnab-hit villages in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, reviewing relief camps and damaged fishing boats in Odalarevu.

Rajya Sabha MP Sana Sathish Babu inspects damaged fishing boats at Odalarevu on Wednesday
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Rajya Sabha MP Sana Sathish Babu inspects damaged fishing boats at Odalarevu on Wednesday

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Amalapuram: Rajya Sabha MP Sana Sathish Babu visited several cyclone-affected areas in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday and reviewed the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab.

The MP toured Allavaram, Gopayilanka, Godi, Bendemurlanka, Odalarevu, Komaragiri Patnam and Nakka Rameswaram to assess the ground situation and interact with affected residents.

He assured them of support and visited rehabilitation centres to review the facilities being provided to displaced families.

At Odalarevu, Sathish Babu inspected around 200 fishing boats damaged by the cyclone and interacted with fishermen who suffered losses.

He assured them that he would take up their grievances with the concerned authorities and strive to ensure that eligible fishermen received the necessary government assistance.

Deekshitula Subrahmanyam
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Deekshitula Subrahmanyam

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Deekshitula RV Subrahmanyam is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, along with Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts. A journalist with experience of over three decades, he began his career as a Telugu mofussil reporter in 1991. He writes extensively on politics, tribal affairs, rural development, tourism, development, and human-interest stories He is the author of the six-part Telugu prose Ramayana Sitarama Kathasudha and has received several literary and journalistic honours, including the JCI Young Writer Award, Vadlamudi Rammohan Rao Memorial Award and Madduri Annapurnayya Memorial Award.

Tags

Cyclone ArnabSana Sathish BabuDr BR Ambedkar KonaseemaOdalarevu FishermenRelief Operations
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