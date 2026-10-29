MP Sana visits cyclone-hit areas in Konaseema

Amalapuram: Rajya Sabha MP Sana Sathish Babu visited several cyclone-affected areas in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday and reviewed the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab .

The MP toured Allavaram, Gopayilanka, Godi, Bendemurlanka, Odalarevu, Komaragiri Patnam and Nakka Rameswaram to assess the ground situation and interact with affected residents.

He assured them of support and visited rehabilitation centres to review the facilities being provided to displaced families.

At Odalarevu, Sathish Babu inspected around 200 fishing boats damaged by the cyclone and interacted with fishermen who suffered losses.

He assured them that he would take up their grievances with the concerned authorities and strive to ensure that eligible fishermen received the necessary government assistance.