Municipal outsourcing workers issues will be resolved soon: minister Narayana

Minister Narayana has announced that the government has made a constructive decision regarding the demands of municipal outsourcing engineering workers.

He stated that Chief Minister Chandrababu has tasked the cabinet sub-committee with addressing the workers’ concerns to the best of their ability.

The minister revealed that the sub-committee has engaged in multiple discussions concerning the workers’ demands and has now reached a beneficial conclusion.

Narayana confirmed that the government's decision will be formally announced shortly following discussions with the Finance Department.