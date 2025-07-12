Live
- The Viral ‘Girl Dinner’ Trend Makes a Stylish Comeback in 2025
- Jana Sena expels Srikalahasti in-charge from party over allegations in murder case
- Sam Altman Confirms Indefinite Delay of OpenAI’s Open-Source Model Over Safety
- OpenAI’s Windsurf Deal Collapses as Google DeepMind Snaps Up Key Talent and Tech Rights
- Maresca praises PSG but vows Chelsea will stick to their game plan in Club World Cup final
- Union Minister Jual Oram announces retirement from electoral politics
- Why You Should Skip Curd and Embrace These 6 Gut-Friendly Foods
- UK faces third, more extensive heatwave
- Tragedy at MRPL: Two Workers Dead After Incident on Oil Tank Roof
- Municipal outsourcing workers issues will be resolved soon: minister Narayana
Minister Narayana has announced that the government has made a constructive decision regarding the demands of municipal outsourcing engineering workers.
He stated that Chief Minister Chandrababu has tasked the cabinet sub-committee with addressing the workers’ concerns to the best of their ability.
The minister revealed that the sub-committee has engaged in multiple discussions concerning the workers’ demands and has now reached a beneficial conclusion.
Narayana confirmed that the government's decision will be formally announced shortly following discussions with the Finance Department.
