Muslim assns to hold Chalo Pendurthi Garjana on Dec 21

Visakhapatnam : Noorbasha and Dudekula Muslims, who have been fighting for recognition for years, will be organising ‘Chalo Pendurthi’ Garjana at Pendurthi Port Kalyana Mandapam on December 21, informed representatives of Muslim associations.

Also, under the banner of ‘Jai Dudekula-jai Noorbasha Ja-nagarjana’, a plenary meeting will be held in Visakhapatnam in association with Muslim Indian, Muslim Minority and AP Noor Language Muslim Association, they informed.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, memebrs of Muslim associations demanded that they should be provided proper representation in the legisla-tures and ensure that they get the welfare schemes they deserve.

As part of the plenary, various programmes will be held from December 20 to 21 and a community building will also be inaugurated, they mentioned.

The representatives stated that Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patradu, Minister for Law and Justice NMD Farooq, MPs, MLAs, and other leaders are likely to attend the programme.

Muslim leader Sheikh Subhan said that 10,000 people from North Andhra districts will extend their support to the event. He said that a number of issues would be discussed during the ‘Garjana’ and later an action plan will be an-nounced.

Muslim association representatives Sheikh Ismail, Sheikh Rahman (Gajuwaka), T Demudu, Eluru district president Ibrahim, invitation committee chairman Sheikh Khan and erstwhile Visakhapatnam district president Sheikh Babji participated in the conference.