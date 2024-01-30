MVV Satyanarayana assures of development of Kanaka Lakshmi temple

Visakha Member of Parliament and East Constituency YCP Coordinator MVV Satyanarayana visited Kanaka Lakshmi temple and met the chief priests of the temple and received him Tirthaprasadas. On this occasion MVV said that the Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi (Durga) Goddess Temple, which has been the centerpiece of the devotees in this area for many years, is the temple of the goddesses.

Delete Edit

He assured that they will do their best for the development, especially for the construction of flooring in the temple, modernization of the Kalyana Mandapam, painting of the walls of the temple, and they will soon review with the village elders and do their best towards starting the modernization works soon.



In the program, temple operations officer Gayatri, 21st ward YCP in-charge Madhupada Ravikumar, state fisheries chairman Vijaya Chandra, SC zonal in-charge Allampally Raja Babu Boni Sivarama Krishna, Chokkara Shekhar Rao, Bonda Srinu, Kashi, Kamal, Sangeet Rao, village elders, convenors, large number of women, party leaders, fans, many corporation directors, chairmen, leaders of various affiliated associations, party leaders, women participated.