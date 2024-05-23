INDIA bloc will undo my work: PM

Shravasti (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the SP and the Congress will undo the work done by him, taking away houses built by the government, closing people's Jan Dhan accounts, cutting off their power connections and removing water taps. Stating that the "INDI alliance" is a disease worse than cancer, Modi said the "INDI alliance" parties are staunchly communal, casteist and family-centric. These diseases are worse than cancer for the nation, he added.

Modi was addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidate from Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh, Saket Misra. "When people ask them what they did in the last 60 years, they take out their ace of cards, which is to divide the society and get vote jihad done," Modi said.

Accusing the INDIA bloc parties of indulging in the politics of appeasement, he said, "The Congress says the first right on the country's property is of Muslims. But Modi says the poor of the country have the first right on the property." The Congress wants to snatch your earnings and give them to its vote bank which indulges in vote jihad, he told the people.

"In the last 10 years, Modi gave permanent houses to four crore poor people. Now the SP and the Congress have decided to reverse everything, that is, they will take the keys of four crore houses from you, they will snatch the houses and will give them to their vote bank. Apart from this, Modi has opened Jan Dhan accounts of more than 50 crore people. They will close your bank accounts and take away your money.

Modi provided electricity to every village, they will cut the electricity connection in your house and make it dark again,” he said.



The prime minister said he is delivering water to every home. The SP and the Congress people will remove the “tonti” (water taps) from the houses and take them away as they have expertise in this, he said. Modi went on to claim that the Congress will take away the reservation of the Dalits and the backwards and give it to its vote bank.

Taking a jibe on the recent rallies of the SP and the Congress in UP, where huge crowds are seen trying to get closer to the stage, Modi said, “I was told that the SP and the Congress people give contracts to bring people to their rallies. The people are reaching the stage because they have not made the payments.” He hit out at the opposition and said they “did nothing for 60 years and are united to stop Modi and his work”.

Targeting the SP, Modi said under that party’s government in UP, “rate card” was fixed for the appointment of DMs and DGPs. The government would release payments without having work been done, the prime minister added.

In an apparent attack on Yadav, the prime minister said, “UP ke shehzade wants to bring back the old goonda raj in UP.” UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya along with other BJP leaders accompanied the prime minister on the stage. Saket Misra is the son of Nripendra Misra, former bureaucrat and chairman of the Ram Temple construction committee. He is pitted against Ram Shiromani Verma of the SP in Shravasti.