Cong Imprint On Administration: ‘Brand Revanth’ in the making

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is making his moves to imprint his own mark in the state administration by scrapping many policies introduced during the BRS regime between 2014 and 2023.

At least a dozen new policies would be introduced by revoking the decisions of the previous BRS government. The state government in its latest decision had announced changing TS to TG, going in for the new Telangana song ‘Jaya Jaya He Telangana,’ for which popular music director Keeravani would be composing music.

It has also decided to go in for a new Telangana Talli statue. In addition, the Congress government would be finalizing new policies related to Industry, Education, Health, Agriculture, Local Bodies development, Welfare, Revenue generation and the promotion of real estate.

It may be recalled that the new government had already abandoned “Mana Vuru- Mana Badi” programme by launching “Amma Adarsha Patashalalu.” The CM was paying special focus on strengthening the government owned school education sector by improving infrastructure in every school.

Contrary to the BRS government’s policy, the Chief Minister was now formulating a new policy to promote education in the government sector with the active involvement of self-help groups. Officials said that “Revanth Reddy wanted to bring in a paradigm shift in education and make his own mark in promoting schools on par with the corporate institutions.”

The new industrial policy in place of TSiPASS was already in the making, officials said, adding that the new policies would help make a difference in attracting investments and compete with other states in the fast-changing economy. The MSME sector would be given a major boost in the new industrial policy, the officials said.

Similarly, the Medical and Health wing would also be revamped.

The Aarogyasri scheme coverage has been increased up to Rs 10 lakh. The KCR Kits, KCR Nutrition Kits and other health schemes would be remodeled with more benefits to the people soon. The official process to replace the existing Rythu Bandhu scheme with Rythu Bharosa has already begun.



The Panchayat Raj and Municipal Act introduced by the KCR government was under scrutiny and appropriate changes would be made in the existing local bodies Acts to ensure proper utilization of the funds and delegation of powers to the elected representatives in the local bodies.

Several steps were also being taken in the implementation of all welfare schemes through ‘Praja Palana’. The identification of beneficiaries for each scheme and the issuance of new ration cards to all the eligible candidates would bring a significant change in the implementation of the welfare schemes, sources said.

After the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results, officials said, the Chief Minister would move fast and will bring in a lot of reforms and on important issues and make an imprint of the Congress.