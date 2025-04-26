Nadendla forms human chain to protest Pahalgam terror

Vijayawada: Condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attacks and expressing condolences for the innocent lives lost, a human chain was organised here on Friday at Old Bus Stand on Eluru Road under the leadership of Jana Sena Party’s Political Affairs Committee chairman and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar.

The event saw participation from party leaders including Samineni Udaya Bhanu, Ammisetti Vasu, Mandali Rajesh, and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Nadendla Manohar stated, “It is deplorable that terrorists target innocent civilians. Following the call of JSP chief and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, protest programmes have been ongoing across the State for the past three days. We stand in solidarity with the affected families. Jana Sena Party is working to create awareness among public in every constituency across the State.”

He expressed grief, recalling Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Kavali in Nellore district to pay respects to the mortal remains of party activist Madhusudan Rao, who was killed in the terrorist attack. “Hearing the words of his wife, I couldn’t hold back tears,” he said. He urged for unity, stating that in times like these, we must stand together. As Indians, we must reassure the victims. The Central government will take appropriate action against these heinous acts. This is not the time to focus on politics, caste, or religion. We are Indians and must stand united.”

Under Jana Sena Party’s leadership, candlelight rallies, silent protests, and human chains were organised across the state. Minister Nadendla Manohar affirmed that the government will not compromise on public safety and will take appropriate measures based on intelligence inputs.