Nadu-Nedu works completed in 915 schools: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said 1,060 schools are being developed in the first phase of the Nadu-Nedu programme and said works of 915 schools have been completed till now.

He addressed the officials on Tuesday and asked them to get ready for inauguration by Aug 15. The Collector said out of 1,060 schools there are 656 primary schools, 261 upper primary schools, and 143 high schools. In the 915 schools, some minor works are pending in 801 schools. Chakradhar Babu asked the officials to focus on all schools and get them ready for inauguration by August 15.

He said school staff members, teacher-parent associations and other committees take responsibility for completing the work at a fast pace maintaining quality. He said every school should be converted as a model one with all facilities being provided under the Nadu-Nedu programme.

The Collector also suggested to provide mandays to the local MGNREGS enrolled labourers in land levelling, playground development, plantation, and others for their livelihood sources. He said the new buildings should be distinct from the old ones because of the facelift.

He said there are pending paintings in some schools and asked them to speed up the process. He said with all development taking place at all these schools they look more comfortable with nice-looking environs and people pay no heed to corporate schools for admissions. He said they would attach funds from the DMF in case any additional resources schools require. Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, City Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, DEO Ramesh, and other senior officials were present.