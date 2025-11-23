Naidu directs action after treatment errors in govt hospitals

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday called for strict action against medical staff after two serious lapses in government hospitals, including the death of an eight-month pregnant woman and the deteriorating condition of another patient who was administered expired medication.

Naidu’s directive followed the death of Malleswari, a pregnant woman from Gadimoga village in Tallarevu mandal, at the Kakinada government general hospital. Despite documented allergies to pantoprazole and a medical history of hypertension and diabetes, a PG student administered the drug on November 20. She reportedly suffered immediate seizures and died later that night of cardiac arrest. An initial inquiry also pointed to inadequate supervision by the assistant professor on duty.

In a separate case, a 55-year-old patient at the Rajahmundry government hospital was given medicines that had expired in October 2025. The patient’s condition worsened, prompting further scrutiny of hospital practices and oversight. Expressing anger over both incidents, Naidu instructed senior officials to launch a full investigation and take punitive action against those responsible. He also directed the administration to extend support to the bereaved family and ordered systemic measures to ensure such failures do not recur.