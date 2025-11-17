Naidu extends full support to PM Modi’s Panchamrit vision

Vijayawada: Reaffirming Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in India’s clean-energy transition, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has extended full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Panchamrit Vision, calling it a historic national mission vital for environmental protection, economic sustainability, and the long-term welfare of future generations.

He stressed that broad public participation is essential to counter climate change and reaffirmed the State’s commitment to the national goals announced by the Prime Minister at the Glasgow Climate Summit—achieving 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030, meeting 50% of energy needs through renewables, reducing carbon emissions by one billion tons by 2030, and reaching Net Zero by 2070. Andhra Pradesh has already initiated measures to contribute nearly 160 GW to the national renewable-energy target.

In a major Statewide infrastructure upgrade,Andhra Pradesh Government in partnership with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), will be partnering for one of India’s largest LED public-lighting expansions. The project includes installation and upgradation of 10 lakh LED streetlights in urban areas and planning for 7 lakh new lights in rural areas—on top of the 23 lakh rural lights already installed. With maintenance responsibilities restored through a Government Order, rural LED coverage will rise to 3 million, and the State’s overall footprint will reach 4 million LED streetlights within one or two years. This will make Andhra Pradesh one of the best-illuminated states in the country, enhancing public safety, energy efficiency, and daily convenience.

At the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, in the presence of Ministers.P. Narayana, Kondapalli Srinivas and Kandula Durgesh and Secretary to CM PS Pradyumna, Special CS. Ajay Jain, Principal Secretaries, S. Suresh Kumar, N. Yuvaraj, Amrapali Kata.

EESL—a joint venture of Central Public Sector Undertakings under the Ministry of Power—signed major MoUs with the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department, the Industries/MSME sector, and AP Tourism for wide-ranging energy-efficiency initiatives.

These projects are expected to bring over Rs 5,000 crore in investments. EESL CEO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit, along with the organization’s Adviser (Government Affairs &; Media) A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy, briefed the Chief Minister on the State’s achievements and the transformative impact anticipated from the new collaborations.