Naidu felicitates Anitha, Durgesh for cyclone efforts

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday felicitated home minister Vangalapudi Anitha and tourism minister Kandula Durgesh along with several officials for their outstanding service during Cyclone Montha. The event was held at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office in Undavalli, where Naidu personally presented certificates of appreciation and Best Service Awards to the ministers.

The Chief Minister lauded the home minister and tourism minister for their role in coordinating protection and relief measures that ensured public safety during the cyclone. He praised the collective efforts of the administration in preventing loss of life and restoring normalcy swiftly.

Expressing gratitude, minister Anitha said that Chief Minister Naidu’s leadership had been a guiding force in their public service efforts. “Receiving the ‘Cyclone Montha Fighter’ certificate from your hands is an unforgettable moment in my life,” she said. She also thanked officials, volunteers,and all those who stood by the people during the cyclone, describing their teamwork as the true spirit of public service.