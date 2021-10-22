Naidu indulging in cheap politics, says Perni Nani

Tadepalli: Minister for Transport and Information and Public Relations Perni Venkatrmaiah flayed Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for conducting a fake protest in the name of the 36 hours Deeksha and questioned if he was supporting the filthy language used by TDP leader Pattabhi against the Chief Minister.

Speaking to media at the party central office here on Thursday, the Minister questioned Naidu was it correct to use such filthy and abusive language against the Chief Minister. He slammed Naidu for indulging in cheap and dirty politics at the age of 74 under the delusion of bringing his son to power.

He reminded that it was Naidu who orchestrated attack on Amit Shah in Tirupati during previous government and questioned why he didn't ask for the President rule at that time.

He asked Naidu what reason he would tell to Union Minister Amit Shah for attack on the TDP party office.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is admired by the people of the State for his welfare and development activities and they made it clear through absolute mandate in the MPTC, the ZPTC, the local body elections and Tirupati bypoll.

Naidu lost support and confidence among the people and it is clear from the utter failure of bandh called by TDP the previous day, he added.