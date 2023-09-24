Naidu moves SC challenging HC order

New Delhi: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court order dismissing his petition for quashing the FIR against him in connection with an alleged scam in the Skill Development Corporation.

The High Court had rejected his plea on Friday. Naidu was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation when he was CM in 2015, which resulted in a purported loss of more than Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer. While dismissing his petition, the High Court had noted that his plea was devoid of merit and said the court was not inclined to interfere at this stage when the investigation was ongoing.