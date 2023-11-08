Live
Just In
Naidu regime reminds only of scams: Jagan
CM lists scams under TDP regime -- Skill Development Corporation scam, FiberGrid scam, liquor scam, sand scam and capital lands scam
Puttaparthi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday took a swipe at Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu saying that the TDP rule in the state only reminded of scams.
The Chief Minister was speaking at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathyasai district while disbursing a direct benefit transfer scheme (DBT) to farmers. “... Skill Development Corporation scam, FiberGrid scam, liquor scam, sand scam and capital lands scam. Anything they (TDP) touched was a scam. Except for scams no schemes come to mind during Naidu's regime,” said the CM addressing a public meeting.
The CM sought to know how his government managed to do so much for the people even though the southern state's budget has remained the same as it was under the TDP regime. “The growth rate of debts now is lower than that of Naidu's regime when compared in the same state with the same budget,” he said.
In 53 months, the YSRCP government had spent Rs 2.4 lakh crore under Rythu Bharosa. Earlier, Reddy disbursed Rs 2,205 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa – PM Kisan scheme.
Jagan Mohan Reddy said not even a single good scheme comes to mind on invoking Naidu's name or his regime. Reddy claimed that the TDP supremo needs political power not to do good to people, farmers, women, elderly, students
or unemployed but to 'loot' the state and share the spoils among his friends who also include some of the media houses.