Naidu slams Govt over Abdul Salam family suicide

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday held the YSRCP Government responsible for the mindless harassment that eventually led to the suicide of Abdul Salam and his family in Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Naidu demanded the Government to take moral responsibility for the death of Salam, his wife Noorzahan and their children who ended their lives by falling under a moving train. This one incident was enough to say how the ruling YSRCP was persecuting the Muslim minorities with illegal cases.

In a statement here, the TDP chief recalled that the YSRCP members humiliated and insulted AP Council Chairman Sharif on the floor of the House. He was not allowed to conduct the proceedings of the House in a dignified manner. A 10-year-old Muslim girl became a victim of molestation attempt in Rajahmundry. When a case was filed, the local YSRCP leaders started bringing pressure on her father Shaik Sattar to withdraw the case. No preventive action was taken in this case which eventually led to the suicide attempt by Sattar.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu termed it as unfortunate that an innocent family fell victim all together just because the erring authorities forced them to admit to a crime they had not committed. The Government, which was boasting of having total control over law and order, should give explanation to the people on the latest Nandyal Muslim family suicide.

Naidu strongly condemned the Abdul Salam family tragedy and demanded deterrent and exemplary action against the persons and officials responsible for this. The Government should shed its negligent and indifferent attitude towards the Muslim Minorities.