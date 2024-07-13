Nallamilli only MLA for BJP in Godavari region

Rajahmundry : It is natural for the leaders who contested the elections to seek public opinion. Rarely there arises a situation where people’s judgment had to be used as a weapon even to contest. On such a rare occasion, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, the leader who was elected as an MLA from Anaparthi constituency of East Godavari district, showed his fighting spirit and won the support of the people and the ranks of the three parties.

His family has had an unwavering association with the TDP since its inception in 1982. Ramakrishna Reddy’s father Nallamilli Moolareddy won the 1983, 1985, 1994 and 1999 elections as MLA for TDP. He lost in the 1989, 2004, and 2009 elections.

Ramakrishna Reddy, who entered politics as his successor, won the 2014 election as a TDP candidate. He was defeated by YSRCP candidate Dr Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy in the 2019 elections. But in the last five years, he worked tirelessly to re-strengthen the TDP in the constituency.

Ramakrishna Reddy who was confident that he was sure of a TDP ticket and would surely win, faced an unexpected problem in the 2024 election. As a result of TDP, JSP and BJP’s pre-poll alliance, Anaparthi seat went to BJP as part of the adjustment of seats.

Ramakrishna Reddy was disappointed when the BJP also announced its candidate. He along with his family members organised a yatra for five days in the villages of the constituency demanding that this seat should be allotted to TDP and the ticket to himself.

As the yatra received a massive public support, a rethink became inevitable for the TDP and the BJP who realised the scale of public support to Ramakrishna Reddy. In the end, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy was inducted into BJP and allotted ticket as part of the compromise formula devised by the alliance leaders.

Nallamilli who got 1,05,720 votes won with a majority of 20,850 votes. Despite the tension over the ticket for more than a month and not enough time for campaigning, he surprised everyone by achieving great success.

In the last five years, he faced many cases and difficulties in reversing the suppression of YSRCP. He also supported the activists in every way.

Due to the sympathy of the people and the coordination between the NDA parties, he was successful despite the change of party and symbol.

During his tenure as MLA during 2014-2019, the innovative programme ‘Mana Intiki Mana MLA’ implemented by him in Anaparthi gained popularity. Party president Chandrababu Naidu also praised it.

Nallamilli distributed about 150 acre government lands to the poor in the constituency. He developed government hospitals and schools. He came first out of 175 MLAs in a survey conducted by a media agency on MLAs who are constantly in touch with the public.