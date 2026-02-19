  1. Home
News

Nandamuri Balakrishna Visits Hindupuram, lays stone for development works

  • Created On:  19 Feb 2026 4:13 PM IST
Nandamuri Balakrishna Visits Hindupuram, lays stone for development works
Renowned actor and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna is on a two-day visit to Hindupuram constituency in Sri Sathya Sai district. On Thursday, he conducted ground-breaking and foundation stone laying ceremonies for various development projects across urban and rural areas.

He inaugurated a Rs. 2.60 crore BT road in Manempally, Lepakshi mandal, personally operating the proclamation to commence construction. Later, Balakrishna performed religious rituals and water aarti at Pulamathi tank.

The local residents expressed their gratitude as the MLA was also appreciated for recently filling the tanks in the area with Handrineeva water.

