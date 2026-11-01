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Nandigama Records Highest Polling at 17.99% in NTR District

In Short

  • Tiruvuru Follows with 14.36%; Jaggaiahpet Records 7.65% Turnout
  • Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Registers 2.14% Polling by 9 AM

Nandigama Records Highest Polling at 17.99% in NTR District
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Nandigama Records Highest Polling at 17.99% in NTR District

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VIJAYAWADA: Polling is progressing across urban local bodies in NTR district, with Nandigama recording the highest voter turnout of 17.99% as of 9 AM on Sunday.

According to the latest official polling figures, Tiruvuru recorded 14.36%, followed by Jaggaiahpet with 7.65%, Kondapalli with 3.23% and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) with 2.14%.

The polling percentages recorded at 9 AM are:

Nandigama – 17.99%

Tiruvuru – 14.36%

Jaggaiahpet – 7.65%

Kondapalli – 3.23%

Vijayawada – 2.14%

Polling is currently underway at the respective urban local bodies. Voter turnout is expected to increase as more voters exercise their franchise throughout the day.

Dasari Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dasari Srinivasa Rao

[email protected]

Dasari Srinivasa Rao is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering NTR and Krishna districts, with a primary focus on Vijayawada. He has 32 years of experience in journalism. His reporting spans a wide range of beats, including city and rural development, politics, irrigation, education, crime, and human-interest stories.

Tags

NTR district polling 2026Nandigama voter turnoutVijayawada municipal electionsTiruvuru polling percentageAndhra Pradesh local body elections
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