Nandigama Records Highest Polling at 17.99% in NTR District

VIJAYAWADA: Polling is progressing across urban local bodies in NTR district, with Nandigama recording the highest voter turnout of 17.99% as of 9 AM on Sunday.

According to the latest official polling figures, Tiruvuru recorded 14.36%, followed by Jaggaiahpet with 7.65%, Kondapalli with 3.23% and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) with 2.14%.

The polling percentages recorded at 9 AM are:

Nandigama – 17.99%

Tiruvuru – 14.36%

Jaggaiahpet – 7.65%

Kondapalli – 3.23%

Vijayawada – 2.14%

Polling is currently underway at the respective urban local bodies. Voter turnout is expected to increase as more voters exercise their franchise throughout the day.