Nandigama Records Highest Polling at 17.99% in NTR District
In Short
- Tiruvuru Follows with 14.36%; Jaggaiahpet Records 7.65% Turnout
- Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Registers 2.14% Polling by 9 AM
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VIJAYAWADA: Polling is progressing across urban local bodies in NTR district, with Nandigama recording the highest voter turnout of 17.99% as of 9 AM on Sunday.
According to the latest official polling figures, Tiruvuru recorded 14.36%, followed by Jaggaiahpet with 7.65%, Kondapalli with 3.23% and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) with 2.14%.
The polling percentages recorded at 9 AM are:
Nandigama – 17.99%
Tiruvuru – 14.36%
Jaggaiahpet – 7.65%
Kondapalli – 3.23%
Vijayawada – 2.14%
Polling is currently underway at the respective urban local bodies. Voter turnout is expected to increase as more voters exercise their franchise throughout the day.
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