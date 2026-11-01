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Nandyal district records 25.73 per cent polling by 11 AM
In Short
Nandyal district recorded 25.73% voter turnout in the 2026 municipal elections by 11 AM, with Atmakur leading at 36.41% and Bethamcherla recording the lowest polling at 19.94%.
Nandyal: Polling for the 2026 municipal elections in Nandyal district, covering five municipalities and one Nagar Panchayat, recorded an overall turnout of 25.73 per cent by 11 am on Sunday.
The municipality-wise polling percentage was as follows:
Nandyal Municipality: 23.60 per cent
Dhone Municipality: 29.08 per cent
Nandikotkur Municipality: 36.33 per cent
Atmakur Municipality: 36.41 per cent
Bethamcherla Nagar Panchayat: 19.94 per cent
Atmakur Municipality recorded the highest polling percentage at 36.41 per cent, while Bethamcherla Nagar Panchayat registered the lowest turnout of 19.94 per cent.