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Nandyal district records 25.73 per cent polling by 11 AM

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Nandyal district recorded 25.73% voter turnout in the 2026 municipal elections by 11 AM, with Atmakur leading at 36.41% and Bethamcherla recording the lowest polling at 19.94%.

Voters in Kurnool franchise their voites
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Voters in Kurnool franchise their voites

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Nandyal: Polling for the 2026 municipal elections in Nandyal district, covering five municipalities and one Nagar Panchayat, recorded an overall turnout of 25.73 per cent by 11 am on Sunday.

The municipality-wise polling percentage was as follows:

Nandyal Municipality: 23.60 per cent

Dhone Municipality: 29.08 per cent

Nandikotkur Municipality: 36.33 per cent

Atmakur Municipality: 36.41 per cent

Bethamcherla Nagar Panchayat: 19.94 per cent

Atmakur Municipality recorded the highest polling percentage at 36.41 per cent, while Bethamcherla Nagar Panchayat registered the lowest turnout of 19.94 per cent.



V Narendra Kumar
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

V Narendra Kumar

V Narendra Kumar[email protected]

Narendra Kumar Varikuntla is a seasoned journalist with 15 years of experience in reporting and news coverage. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature. He is Staff Correspondent for The Hans India based in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh Before embarking on his career in journalism, he worked with Tata Robins Fraser (TRF) as a Confidential Assistant at the Rourkela Steel Plant, where he served for 10 years. His tenure at TRF enabled him to develop strong administrative, communication, and organisational skills, which have significantly contributed to his success in journalism. He began his journalistic career with Deccan Chronicle, where he gained valuable experience in reporting and news gathering. Since 2015, he has been serving as a Staff Correspondent with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile Kurnool district, including Kurnool and Nandyal. During his journalism career, Narendra Kumar has extensively reported on governance, politics, public affairs, social issues, agriculture, and developmental activities. He is known for his commitment to accurate, balanced, and responsible journalism, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. In addition to his journalistic profession, he is actively engaged in agriculture and personally cultivates 10 acres of farmland. His close association with farming provides him with firsthand insight into rural life and farmers' issues, enriching his reporting on agriculture and rural development.

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Nandyal municipal elections 2026Nandyal polling percentageAtmakur voter turnoutBethamcherla pollingAndhra Pradesh election news
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