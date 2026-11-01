Voters turn out in large numbers across Tirupati district

TIRUPATI: Voters turned up in large numbers at polling stations across Tirupati district on Sunday, with several centres in Tirupati witnessing long queues as municipal elections progressed peacefully.

Polling began at 7 am in four municipalities and the Tirupati Municipal Corporation limits. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said the polling process was peaceful across the district, with no untoward incidents reported so far.

By 11 am, Tirupati recorded a voter turnout of 20.26 percent. Puttur registered the highest turnout at 28.07 percent, followed by Naidupeta at 26.78 percent, Sullurpeta at 25.34 percent and Venkatagiri at 14.97 percent.

Persons with disabilities also arrived at various polling stations to exercise their franchise, highlighting the importance of participation in the democratic process.

The District Collector, along with Election General Observer M Varaprasad and Municipal Commissioner M Jayakrishna, inspected several polling stations in Tirupati. They reviewed the polling process, election arrangements and facilities provided to voters and sought details from the officials concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said polling was being conducted at 559 polling stations across the district from 7 am to 5 pm. Around 21 percent polling was recorded by 9 am. He expressed confidence that the turnout would increase as more voters arrived at polling stations during the day.

Elaborate arrangements had been made to ensure peaceful polling throughout the district. The Collector said 100 per cent webcasting had been arranged at all 304 polling stations under the Tirupati Municipal Corporation limits. The polling process was being monitored continuously by the State Election Commission and the District Collectorate.

In the remaining four municipalities, webcasting was arranged at 50 percent of polling stations, while videography was being conducted at the other 50 percent. Officials were monitoring activities both inside and around the polling stations.

The Collector appealed to all eligible voters to exercise their franchise without fear or pressure. He said every vote was valuable in a democracy and urged people to participate in the electoral process.