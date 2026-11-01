Polling begins in 120 wards in Vizag at a snail's pace

Visakhapatnam: Polling began in 120 wards of Visakhapatnam on Sunday morning.

Although polling commenced slowly in the initial part of the day, voters gradually turned up as the day progressed.

At 9 am, the polling percentage in Visakhapatnam was just 3.34 percent. Even as voters queued up in some of the city polling booths, a majority of the stations looked deserted.

However, by 11 am, the polling percentage in Vizag was 13.34 percent. From 3.34 percent in the initial two hours, the polling percent increased by 10 percent in subsequent hours.

By noon, the polling percentage is expected to go up a little further. Generally, urban voters refrain from voting in local body polls. However, since the polling day was scheduled on Sunday, not many appear keen on casting their votes.

After toiling all week, voters are reluctant to visit booths to cast their vote on a weekend. Whether the turnout is going to improve in the later part of the day or not has to be seen.

The election is set to witness a competitive contest between the NDA and YSRCP. The result is expected to indicate the voters' pulse giving a fair picture of the two-and-a-half years of the Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA's governance in the state and the civic issues resolved thus far.

Apparently, the 2026 local body elections garner larger attention as it is the first poll after the coalition government came to power. Besides wards, the spotlight is now on the Mayor candidates from the TDP and YSRCP.

As TDP Mayor candidate Mukka Sravani crosses swords with YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani, both parties exude confidence about their respective Mayor candidate's victory. While the TDP is confident of repeating the 2024 general elections victory pattern, counting on its parliamentary constituency's majority, the YSRCP is banking on the contesting candidate's stature and experience.

15 Candidates are in the race for the Mayor's post, while 573 contestants vie for the corporator positions in 120 wards of the Greater Visakha.