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Polling begins in 120 wards in Vizag at a snail's pace

In Short

Visakhapatnam municipal elections record 13.34% polling by 11 AM, up from 3.34% at 9 AM, as the NDA and YSRCP compete for control of 120 wards and the Mayor’s post.

Polling begins in 120 wards in Vizag at a snails pace
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Polling begins in 120 wards in Vizag at a snail's pace

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Visakhapatnam: Polling began in 120 wards of Visakhapatnam on Sunday morning.

Although polling commenced slowly in the initial part of the day, voters gradually turned up as the day progressed.

At 9 am, the polling percentage in Visakhapatnam was just 3.34 percent. Even as voters queued up in some of the city polling booths, a majority of the stations looked deserted.

However, by 11 am, the polling percentage in Vizag was 13.34 percent. From 3.34 percent in the initial two hours, the polling percent increased by 10 percent in subsequent hours.

By noon, the polling percentage is expected to go up a little further. Generally, urban voters refrain from voting in local body polls. However, since the polling day was scheduled on Sunday, not many appear keen on casting their votes.

After toiling all week, voters are reluctant to visit booths to cast their vote on a weekend. Whether the turnout is going to improve in the later part of the day or not has to be seen.

The election is set to witness a competitive contest between the NDA and YSRCP. The result is expected to indicate the voters' pulse giving a fair picture of the two-and-a-half years of the Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA's governance in the state and the civic issues resolved thus far.

Apparently, the 2026 local body elections garner larger attention as it is the first poll after the coalition government came to power. Besides wards, the spotlight is now on the Mayor candidates from the TDP and YSRCP.

As TDP Mayor candidate Mukka Sravani crosses swords with YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani, both parties exude confidence about their respective Mayor candidate's victory. While the TDP is confident of repeating the 2024 general elections victory pattern, counting on its parliamentary constituency's majority, the YSRCP is banking on the contesting candidate's stature and experience.

15 Candidates are in the race for the Mayor's post, while 573 contestants vie for the corporator positions in 120 wards of the Greater Visakha.

Rani Devalla
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Rani Devalla

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Rani Devalla is an experienced journalist specialised in a range of beats. From crime to politics, health to human interest, education to defence along with entertainment and feature stories, Rani Devalla, an accomplished writer with a passion for exploring diverse genres, has been reporting for the past 14 years. Serving as Bureau Chief of The Hans India in Visakhapatnam, Rani Devalla contributes to the organisation's editorial department through daily reporting, special stories and feature stories. After completing B.Com, Rani Devalla pursued Masters in Human Resource Management. Prior to joining The Hans India, Rani Devalla worked as a Principal Correspondent with The Hindu Group for six-and-a-half years. With rich expertise, she brings diverse perspectives to her reporting that makes her narratives stand out. When not immersed in writing, the journalist spends time reading, travelling and journaling.

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Visakhapatnam municipal elections 2026Vizag polling percentageGreater Visakhapatnam electionsMukka SravaniVarudu Kalyani
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