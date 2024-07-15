Nandyal district will be made tourism hub: Durgesh

Nandyal: Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh said on Sunday that Nandyal district would be transformed into a tourism hub.

Durgesh along with another Minister N Md Farooq inspected Chinna Cheruvu Park and tourist restaurant in the city on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Durgesh said that they will strive to develop the Chinna Cheruvu and the temples around the Cheruvu.

Measures will be taken to transform entire Nandyal district into a tourism hub. The minister said like Pancharamalu in East Godavari district, Nandyal is also famous for Nava Nandulu. Nandyal would be developed as a tourism circuit, he said.

He further said as there are more number of temples in Nandyal district would be developed on par with Tirupati and Sri Kalahasti. Necessary steps would be taken to develop Nandyal as a tourist hub after preparing proposals. There is no problem for funds as private partnership would be encouraged. Several enthusiasts are voluntarily coming forward to invest in tourism, the Minister pointed out.

Minister for Law and Justice and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq said the Chinna Cheruvu would be developed into an attractive spot. Building restoration works at Chinna park would be taken up besides setting up playing equipment for children, outdoor gym, landscaping and walking track around the Cheruvu. An iron fencing would be set up around the Cheruvu as a precautionary measure. He further said that boating is also proposed at the Cheruvu. District Collector G Raja Kumari, Municipal Commissioner Niranjan Reddy, RDO Mallikarjuna Reddy and others accompanied the Ministers.