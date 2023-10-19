Nara Bhuvaneshwari to take up 'Nijam Gelavali', Lokesh to resume Bhavishyat ki Guarantee campaign

Amid no relief yet to Chandrababu Naidu in the courts, the Telugu Desam Party has decided to organise a series of party programs in the state. Nara Bhuvaneshwari, Chandrababu's wife, will embark on a tour to various parts of the state starting next week under the name Nijam Gelavali'. Her visits will be aimed at meeting the families who have suffered due to the agony caused by Chandrababu's arrest. The plan is to visit atleast two or three places in a week.



Furthermore, the TDP has decided to resume the Bhavishyat ki Guarantee in Kurnool which was temporarily halted due to Chandrababu's arrest. Nara Lokesh will be replacing Chandrababu as part of this program and addressing the people. A party meeting will be held in the coming four to five days to discuss the management of party activities.

TDP has also decided to intensify its efforts on people's issues and increase the pace of party activities and struggles On one hand, TDP will fight against the YCP in the public domain besides fighting for Chandrababu's bail in the courts. The political landscape in Andhra Pradesh has become heated with TDP planning for consecutive programs.