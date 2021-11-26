Nara Bhuvaneswari responds to developments in assembly, says nobody should face such humiliation

The TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneswari has reacted to the humiliation met to her husband and the alleged indecent remarks made in the Assembly against her. She said that the insult she has met would not happen to anyone else. Bhuvaneswari thanked all those who protested against the indecent remarks made against her in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

She thanked the cadre and people for standing by her in the tough times. Nara Bhuvaneswari has said that their grandfather and father have brought them up with values and opined that she will still those values till today.

The daughter of the legendary actor turned chief minister said that everyone should work for a society of values ​​and stand by those in distress and danger. "No one should act in a way that degrades the personality of others or violates their dignity, she added. Nara Bhuvaneswari said in the statement that she hoped the humiliation would not happen to anyone else.

It is known that Chandrababu has walked out of the assembly last Friday alleging that he has met humiliation from the ruling YSRCP MLAs. He said that the MLAs have abused his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari. The leader of the opposition who broke down over the developments in the assembly has said that he would return the house only after getting a mandate from the people.