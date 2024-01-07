Live
- 12 killed in Russia's strike on Donetsk region: Ukraine
- Kangana reveals the best thing about being an actor
- Five data entry employees suspended for negligence in duties in Srikakulam
- YSRCP MLC brother murdered in Kurnool
- Balakrishna to tour Hindupuram from today
- Jana Sena demands to complete works of library in Bobbili
- Paritala Sriram continues Padayatra in Dharmavaram on fourth day
- MLC Ramachandraiah flays YSRCP
- Several youth joins in Congress in Kadiri
- CITU president to withdraw ESMA act on Anganwadis
Nara Lokesh along with family members offers prayers at various temples in Mangalagiri
TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, along with his family, recently visited several famous temples in the Mangalagiri district. During their visit, Lokesh's mother Bhuvaneshwari, his wife Brahmani, and their son Devansh, performed a special pooja together.
Their first stop was the Srilakshminarasimhaswamy temple, where they completed a circumambulation around the temple. During this ritual, scholars chanted Vedic mantras, and Lokesh's family witnessed the coronation of the Swami.
Afterward, they proceeded to the temple of Goddess Rajya Lakshmi, where they performed another pooja. During this ceremony, they offered silk clothes and received blessings from Vedic scholars present at the temple.
