Nara Lokesh along with family members offers prayers at various temples in Mangalagiri

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, along with his family, recently visited several famous temples in the Mangalagiri district.

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, along with his family, recently visited several famous temples in the Mangalagiri district. During their visit, Lokesh's mother Bhuvaneshwari, his wife Brahmani, and their son Devansh, performed a special pooja together.

Their first stop was the Srilakshminarasimhaswamy temple, where they completed a circumambulation around the temple. During this ritual, scholars chanted Vedic mantras, and Lokesh's family witnessed the coronation of the Swami.

Afterward, they proceeded to the temple of Goddess Rajya Lakshmi, where they performed another pooja. During this ceremony, they offered silk clothes and received blessings from Vedic scholars present at the temple.

