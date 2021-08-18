Nara Lokesh calls for Minority unity to bring down Jagan rule

: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Tuesday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of 'doing nothing' to ensure justice to the family members of minority girl Hajeera Bi even one year after her brutal murder in the hands of criminals at Errabadu village in Gonegandla mandal of Kurnool district.

Lokesh said that over 10 persons were arrested just for posting some comments on social media about the Chief Minister's daughters whereas, no action has been taken against the culprits who murdered the Muslim girl when she went to work in her family agricultural fields.

While YSR watered down the Ayesha Meera murder, his son Jagan was now suppressing atrocities on Muslims all over the State. During his visit to Kurnool district on Tuesday, Lokesh called on the family members of Hajeera Bi and expressed solidarity and support to them till they would get justice from the government.

The family members were alleging that their girl was molested and then killed in the fields. For the past 365 days, Hajeera's mother has been agitating for the arrest and stringent punishment to killers. However, the Chief Minister was just sitting at his Tadepalli palace, doing nothing to give any hope to the grieving mother.

Lokesh expressed concern that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had been using the Muslims as a vote bank but after coming to power, he was indifferent to atrocities on the Minorities. With false cases, the whole family of Abdul Salaam was harassed and driven to commit suicide in Nandyal. The misdeeds of the YSRCP government crossed all boundaries. It was high time for the Muslim Minorities to join hands and unite to bring down the chaotic rule of Jagan Reddy.

Nara Lokesh said that the Chief Minister boasted of giving punishment to the criminals in the atrocities cases within 21 days under the Disha law. Over 365 days passed since Hajeera Bi was brutally killed in her own village, but there was no promised justice from the government side. The Chief Minister was not even trying to console and placate the feelings of the victim families. It was shameless that women were falling victim to atrocities every two days under this atrocious regime.

Lokesh demanded that the police should arrest the culprits in the Hajeera murder within 21 days from now. The Muslims would take a serious view of the rising atrocities on their community. Ali Shah committed suicide only after the police torture in Guntur district. The ruling YSRCP leaders were harassing and humiliating the Minorities. They were implementing the Raja Reddy constitution and using the police to harass the TDP leaders.

Earlier, Lokesh was accorded a warm welcome by the TDP cadres at Orvakal airport. He visited Kodumuru where he garlanded a statue of former CM Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy and paid tributes. Lokesh continued his tour despite obstacles and hurdles created by the ruling YSRCP leaders. He reached Errabadu along with the all party leaders to call on the family members of Hajeera Bi who was murdered on August 17 last year.