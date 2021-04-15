Nara Lokesh calls YS Jagan Mohan Reddy 'Zombie Reddy'

Rajamahendravaram: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh termed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as Zombie Reddy stating that he gets pleasure when the TDP leaders are arrested on false cases.

He met former Anaparthi MLA and TDP leader Nallamilli Rama Krishna Reddy, who was released on bail relating a murder case, at his house in Ramavaram village on Thursday,

Later, speaking to reporters Lokesh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has a faction mentality is responsible for the murder of 25 TDP activists in the last two years of his tenure.

The YSRCP government is registering one or the other case against TDP leaders and arresting them on every two days.

In Anaparthi Assembly constituency, the development has been hampered for two years and corruption has increased, he said. "Anaparthi MLA is actor Suryanarayana Reddy not Dr Suryanarayana Reddy," he added. Lokesh recalled that the former MLA unearthed a gravel scam worth Rs 400 crore with proofs and because of this, the government imposed a fine of Rs 1.22 crore. The ruling party MLA benamis who hold white cards are looting gravel in Donthamuru village, he alleged.

The government acquired 18 acres of land for house sites, which will submerge in flood water and the government purchased the land for Rs 60 lakh per acre as against the value of Rs 5 lakh, he alleged. Anaparthi became a gambling den for playing cards. Anaparthi MLA brought cheap liquor when Jagan introduced the brands of Special Status and president medal, he lambasted.

Lokesh further said that Sattiraju Reddy died on January 18 on canal road near Balabhadrapuram and MLA Dr Suryanarayana Reddy treated him on January 15 and he referred Sattiraju Reddy to Bollineni hospital. But, the police arrested Rama Krishna Reddy due to the mounting pressure from MLA Suryanarayana Reddy.

"I am ready to face charges, but I cannot be a mere spectator if YSRCP harasses the TDP leaders or cadre," Lokesh warned.

TDP politburo member Gorantla Buchaiah Choudary and Anaparthi former MLA Nallamilli Rama Krishna Reddy were present.