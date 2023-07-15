Nara Lokesh meets AP governor, complains over prevalence of Marijuana

TDP National General Secretary Lokesh had a meeting with AP Governor Abdul Nazeer to discuss the issue of the availability of stray cannabis in the state. This was Lokesh's first meeting with the Governor.

During the meeting, Lokesh brought to the Governor's attention the prevalence of marijuana in various areas visited during his padayatra (foot march).

To support his claims, Lokesh provided the Governor with a CD and a pen drive containing details about the issue. TDP leaders Nakka Ananda Babu, former legislators Mandal Chairman Sharif, and Kollu Ravindra were also present at the meeting. After the meeting, Lokesh resumed his Yuva Galam padayatra.

Meanwhile, Nara Lokesh has already filed a defamation suit against those who are spreading false news against him and his family and gave his statement to Mangalagiri court Friday. It is against this backdrop, he took a break from the padayatra for two days on Thursday and Friday.