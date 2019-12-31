Nara Lokesh Satires on CM Jagan citing Harish Rao's comment' on Amaravati

Former AP minister and TDP MLC Nara Lokesh has again criticized CM Jagan's rule. Nara Lokesh tweeted on Telangana minister Harish Rao's comments on Amaravati. He wrote how neighbouring state minister are thinking on the great Jagan Mohan Reddy's great rule.

Lokesh added Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao video of his comments on AP Capital. Harish Rao recently reacted to the politics of AP. "Telangana is doing well with the ambiguous conditions in Amaravati. The real estate business has strengthened amid the ambiguity over Amaravati, " Harish Rao opined.

Harish Rao analyzed the impact of the real estate business in Hyderabad once again. Harish Rao said IT workers, bureaucrats and businessmen are interested in settling in Hyderabad in the context of the situation in AP.







