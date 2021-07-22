Nara Lokesh seeks justice to Chirala Dalit youth's family

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Wednesday condemned that the YSRCP government did not arrest the cops involved in the killing of Chirala Dalit youth Kiran Kumar even though one year has passed since the ghastly incident in Prakasam district. He demanded immediate arrest of the SI and the constables who were responsible for the death of the Dalit youth. Kiran Kumar was beaten to death just for not wearing a face mask. What punishment should be given to the Chief Minister for not wearing the mask almost all the time, he questioned.

In a statement here, Lokesh asked whether the Dalits have no right to live in the Jagan's faction rule. The government should give Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to the family members of Kiran Kumar without further losing any time.

He demanded a full-fledged investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of Kiran Kumar. The 'one chance' CM was giving no chance to the people to live peacefully in the State.

Stating that the YSRCP leaders have become irresponsible, Lokesh said that the Jagan regime has been crushing the rights that were given to the Dalits under the Ambedkar Constitution.