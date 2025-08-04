Nara Lokesh sends special wedding gift to TDP leader’s son

Kottacheruvu: Santosh, son of senior TDP leader and former ZPTC member Chinnapolla Lakshminarayana from Kottacheruvu, received a special wedding gift from Andhra Pradesh IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh. Santosh tied the knot with Priya Krishna in a grand wedding ceremony held in Hyderabad on August 2.

The event was graced by prominent members of the Nara family, including Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu; Nara Brahmani, wife of Minister Nara Lokesh; and film actor Nara Rohit. Due to an overseas visit to Singapore, Minister Lokesh could not attend the wedding personally.

Given the long-standing relationship between the Nara family and Santosh’s family, Minister Lokesh sent a special wedding gift to be delivered through Puttaparthi MLA Pallle Sindhura Reddy. However, as the MLA and her family were away on a personal trip to Tamil Nadu, the gift was presented by her personal secretary Muddupati Lakshminarayana during a grand reception held on Sunday at the newly constructed SG Convention Hall near Mamillakunta Cross, Puttaparthi.

The event was attended by Nara Rohit, MLA MS Raju, former MLC Gundumala Tippeswamy, TDP District Secretary Samakoti Adinarayana, Telugu Yuvatha leaders Jayaprakash and Ambulance Ramesh, Kottacheruvu TDP convener Valipi Srinivasulu, PRO Santosh Reddy, and several TDP leaders, workers, and well-wishers.