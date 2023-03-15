Nara Lokesh slams 'betrayal' of BCs by Jagan

Tamballapalle (Annamayya district): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has betrayed BCs with his false promises. During interactions with representatives of BC organisations at Maddayyappagaripalle village of Tamballapalle mandal on Tuesday, he recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy as opposition leader promised social justice and to raise living standards of backward classes.

Instead of addressing problems of BCs, YSRCP YCP government was suppressing their constitutional rights through undemocratic policies, he alleged and said Jagan has no clarity on BCs and he only used them to gain power in 2019 elections.

He reminded that it was TDP government which set up a federation and allotted quarries to Veddera community for improving their lot. But now the ruling party leaders were grabbing these quarries from Vedderas with muscle power. "YSRCP leaders are intimidating Vedderas and grabbing their quarries. Is this the social justice they promised?" he said.

Earlier representatives from Kuruba and fishermen communities met Lokesh and explained their problems, which he assured to sort out.