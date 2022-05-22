Nara Lokesh urges CM to cut taxes on fuels

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday urged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to reduce state level taxes on petrol and diesel so as to provide relief to the AP people.

Lokesh said that the Centre and 23 states in the country decreased their respective taxes in order to reduce burden on the people. But, the AP government was not taking any steps towards providing relief to its people. He wrote a letter to the Chief Minister, saying that the highest VAT of 31 per cent on petrol in the country was being collected in Andhra Pradesh. In addition, Rs 4 per litre was being collected towards additional VAT and another Rs 1 towards road cess.

Lokesh said the AP people were being openly looted with the country's highest petrol and diesel rates being collected in AP under the YSRCP rule. While all other states were trying to provide relief to their people, the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime was causing continuous price rise with total disregard for the people's problems.

The TDP leader demanded that the state government reduce the additional VAT and road cess on fuel in the state. Because of the prevailing highest prices, the AP vehicles were getting tankfuls of petrol and diesel in other states bordering AP.