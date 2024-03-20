Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 20 March, 2024
- Delhi Police Arrests Man For Allegedly Kidnapping And Attempting To Drown Seven-Year-Old Boy in Ganga River
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 20 March, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 20 March, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 20 March, 2024
- Arvind Kejriwal Challenges Enforcement Directorate Summons In Delhi Excise Policy Money Laundering Case
- Weather Forecast: Rains Expected in Andhra Pradesh for the Next Two Days
- TDP hopes Prashanthi will end Prasanna’s hold on Kovuru
- Naidu urges EC to check political violence in state
- Jagan Ane Nenu...
Just In
Narasaraopet: Anil Kumar Yadav conducts election campaign
YSRCP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency P Anil Kumar Yadav conducted an election campaign at Kancherla village of Vinukonda mandal on Tuesday.
Narasaraopet: YSRCP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency P Anil Kumar Yadav conducted an election campaign at Kancherla village of Vinukonda mandal on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Anil urged the voters to elect his party candidate for Vinukonda Assembly constituency Bolla Brahma Naidu as MLA, himself as MP in the coming general elections.
He said the welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy almost benefited all the families in the state.
He stressed the need to elect the YSRCP candidates for the development of Palnadu district.
He assured that he will take steps to complete all the pending projects and speed up development. He promised that he will solve the drinking water problem.